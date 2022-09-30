Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Wishes To Write Music With Metallica’s James Hetfield

Home News Federico Cardenas September 30th, 2022 - 10:10 PM

The famed Megadeth bandleader, vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine has suggested that he intends to make music with the Metallica vocalist and frontman James Hetfield. This announcement comes nearly 40 years after Metallica kicked Mustaine out of Metallica in 1983, leading to the formation of Megadeth.

In his interview with VWM music, Mustaine suggests that he has wanted to work with Hetfield for a long time, and believes there’s a good chance of it happening in the future. Consequence of Sound quotes the bandleader explaining that “I have been secretly hoping there’d be a day where James and I can write together again… I think the world really does want us to do that, and I think there is a pretty good possibility of it happening down the line.”

He goes on to leave the ball in Hetfield’s corner, saying optimistically: “I do think that it’s possible that one day James is going to come around and that he and I are going to be able to do something together again. I guess that’s one of the things that has always kept me pushing forward. I think it’d be good for Megadeth, and it could be great for Metallica, too.”

Megadeth has recently dropped their sixteenth studio album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!. Metallica’s Lars Ulrich recently joined Geezer Butler and Sebastian Bach in a concert dedicated to the late Taylor Hawkins.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado