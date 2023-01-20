Pantera Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

Home News Gracie Chunes January 20th, 2023 - 12:57 PM

Heavy metal band Pantera has announced a 2023 North American tour with Lamb of God as a special guest. The tour will kick off on Friday, July 28 at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania and wrap up on Friday, September 15 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia. Original members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown will be there, joined by guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 am local time. There will be an exclusive presale for Citi cardmembers who will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 24 at 10 am local time and ending Thursday, January 26 at 10 pm local time. Find tickets and more information here. Find information regarding Citi presale here.

Pantera will also be joining Metallica for a select few shows on their 2023/2024 world tour, as well as headlining major rock festivals, including Rockfest and Inkcarceration.

Pantera tour dates are as follows:

7/28 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/29 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/31 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

8/2 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8/5 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

8/6 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

8/8 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

8/9 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/12 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

8/15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

8/17 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/20 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

8/23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

8/26 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/29 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

8/31 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

9/7 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

9/8 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

9/12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9/15 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live