Knotfest Japan Announces 2023 Headliners Korn and Slipknot

Slipknot at Knotfest

After plans were put on hold for years due to the coronavirus pandemic, Slipknot’s Knotfest will return to Japan next year. Though this was initially supposed to happen back in 2020, the event is finally set to take place. As of now, a partial lineup has been reveled for the 2023 edition, with more updates expected in the coming months.

Scheduled for April 1 and 2 at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall, Slipknot will play headlining sets on both evenings. Japanese rock and metal outfit Man With a Mission will perform on the first day. Known for wearing wolf masks during their explosive performances, this group has enjoyed some success in the United States, which includes a previous appearance at an American Knotfest. The following day, Korn will serve as the primary supporting act along with Maximum the Hormone. More details will be revealed soon. (Loudwire)

At first, Knotfest Japan was a stop on Slipknot’s larger 2020 tour. It was rescheduled twice for the following two years and cancelled each time, but third time’s the charm.

Tickets for Knotfest Japan as well as merchandise packages will go on sale tomorrow. You can purchase them here.

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz