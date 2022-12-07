Pantera Gives Electrifying Live Performance At Monterrey Metal Fest In Mexico

Home News Federico Cardenas December 7th, 2022 - 11:27 PM

The legendary metal band Pantera have decided to kick off their highly anticipated reunion tour with two shows in Mexico. Following their first performance at the Heaven & Hell Metal Fest on December 2, the band’s first show in over two decades, the band have continued on with a show at the Monterrey Metal Fest on December 6.

Attendees at the two shows were able to see remaining members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown perform alongside Black Label Society’s Zakk Wylde and Anthrax’s Chris Benante. Wylde and Benante are filling in for the late Abbott brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, with Wylde on Guitar and Benante on Drums. Dimebag Darrell was murdered at a show in 2004, leading to the band’s 2 decade hiatus. Vinnie Paul passed away in 2018 due to heart and coronary artery problems.

Footage of the entire showing have been posted to YouTube by user hvrtado. The video, shot from the side of the concert, gives a good view of all four performers, while providing great audio quality. Throughout the 48 minutes of footage, fans are thrilled at being able to witness the return of the heavy metal legends, jamming out to song after song. Even some more skeptical fans, who had mixed feelings about the band’s first performance back, noticed a strong improvement in the band’s abilities after their first show, especially in the vocal performance of Phil Anselmo. Watch Pantera’s performance via YouTube below.

See the full setlist for the performance, provided by Blabbermouth, below.

Setlist

01. A New Level

02. Mouth For War

03. Strength Beyond Strength

04. Becoming

05. I’m Broken

06. 5 Minutes Alone

07. This Love

08. Fucking Hostile

Encore:

09. Planet Caravan (BLACK SABBATH cover)

10. Walk

11. Cowboys From Hell

12. Domination / Hollow

The estate of Vinnie Paul has recently released a statement explaining that while no true Pantera reunion can occur without the Abbott brothers, they still support the tour. Previously, Pantera announced a new set of tour dates in 2023 and 2024 alongside heavy metal titans Metallica.