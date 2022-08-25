Hell & Heaven Metal Fest Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Pantera, Slipknot, KISS & More

Home News Skyy Rincon August 25th, 2022 - 11:11 AM

According to Blabbermouth, Hell & Heaven metal fest has announced their 2022 lineup featuring Pantera, Slipknot and KISS as headliners. The event is scheduled to take place from December 2 through 4 at Foro Pegaso in Toluca, Mexico.

Scorpions, Judas Priest, Megadeth and Mercyful Fate will also be joining as co-headliners. Other musical talent includes Meshuggah, Arch Enemy, Epica, Cradle Of Filth, Venom, Possessed, Marduk, Vended, Nagflar, Taake, Mortuary, Deadly Apples, Cemican, Obesity, Killbane, El Chivo, Mexxica, Kill Us, Minipony, Strike Master, Lineage, Shattered Vessels and Deborah on Friday night. Saturday includes sets from Bad Religion, Behemoth, Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn, Pain, Unleashed, Benediction, Demolition Hammer, Cryptic Slaughter, Kampfar, Nifelheim, Revocation, Destroyer 666, Especimen, Acidez, S7N, Cruachan, Aetherevm, Garrobos, Artilleria, B Chaos, For Centuries, The Shelter and Todos Los Muertos. Sunday features Ska-P, Panteon Rococo, P.O.D., Stryper, Hypocrisy, Tormentor, Butcher Babies, While She Sleeps, Suicide Silence, Einherjer, Soziedad Alkoholika, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Born Of Osiris, 3 Puntos, Nightbreed, Transmetal, Los Mala Vibra, Tulkas, Voltax, Rotten, Hate Ritual and Surgery.

The news of Pantera’s reunion has dominated headlines since July when Billboard first announced that the band had signed with Artist Group International. Some fans do not approve of the reunion as late founding brothers Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell have since passed away. They argue that the band is not truly Pantera without the Abbott brothers. Even so, Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante were reportedly approved by the Abbott Brothers’ estates to participate in the project. Both Wylde and Benante have promised to adapt their styles to try to emulate Pantera’s beloved co-founders.

Anselmo, Wylde and even Max Cavalera have commented on the reunion, explaining that the band’s legacy deserves to be revived. During a recent Anthrax meet and greet, Benante urged those who are skeptical of the reunion to not attend any of Pantera’s performances. He also explained that the band would not be playing a full fledged tour but rather “select” shows.

This year, many have covered Pantera’s classic tracks including Anthrax who recently teased a snippet of the band’s “Domination” as a tribute to Dimebag Darrell. A nine-year-old girl delivered a vibrant performance of “Becoming” in late July. Back in February, Spirit Adrift covered their 1992 single “Hollow.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat