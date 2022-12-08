Def Leppard and Motley Crue Announces Summer 2023 Co-Headlining US Tour Dates Featuring Alice Cooper

Home News Cait Stoddard December 8th, 2022 - 11:21 AM

Hot off the heels of the biggest North American stadium tour of 2022 with more than 1.3 million tickets sold, the world’s most iconic and celebrated rock legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are going global in 2023 with their co-headline ‘The World Tour’ along with special guest Alice Cooper. After the launch of European and Latin American dates, the U.S. dates have been announced today.

Produced by Live Nation, the U.S. leg of the world tour kicks off on August 5 in Syracuse, NY. The bands will bring their electrifying stage shows across America throughout the month of August including being the first ever show at the H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK.

“After finally getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in America!” said Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.

“We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can’t wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads get ready because we have a few amazing U.S. dates set for you!” Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement.

Check local listings for complete details including VIP offerings. To purchase tickets please visit motley.com & defleppard.com.

Citi is the official card of ‘The World Tour’. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 13th at 10am local time until Thursday, December 15th at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Tickets to the general public will go on sale on Friday, December 16 at 10am local time for all shows.

THE WORLD TOUR DATES

8/5 Syracuse, NY JMA Wireless Dome

8/ 8 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium

8/11 Fargo, ND Fargodome

8/13 Omaha, NE Charles Schwab Field Omaha

8/16 Tulsa, OK H.A. Chapman Stadium

8/18 El Paso, TX Sun Bowl Stadium

CURRENTLY ON-SALE

2/10 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena^

2/11 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena^

2/18 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

2/21 Monterrey, Mexico Estadio Banorte

2/25 Bogota, Colombia Parque Simon Bolivar

2/28 Lima, Peru Estadio Nacional

3/3 Santiago, Chile Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida

3/7 Sao Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque

5/22 Sheffield, UK Bramall Lane

5/25 Mönchengladbach, Germany SparkassenPark

5/27 Munich, Germany Koenigsplatz

5/29 Budapest, Hungary MVM Dome

5/31 Krakow, Poland TAURON Arena Kraków

6/2 Prague, Czech Republic Prague Rocks *

6/3 Hannover, Germany Expo Plaza

6/7 Solvesborg, Sweden Sweden Rock Festival *

6/9 Hyvinkää, Finland RockFest *

6/11 Trondheim, Norway Trondheim Rocks *

6/14 Copenhagen, Denmark COPENHELL *

6/18 Dessel, Belgium Graspop Metal Meeting *

6/20 Milan, Italy Ippodromo SNAI San Siro

6/23 Lisbon, Portugal Passeio Maritimo de Alges

6/24 Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain Auditorio Miguel Ríos

6/27 Thun, Switzerland Stockhorn Arena

7/1 London, UK Wembley Stadium

7/2 Lytham, UK Lytham Festival *

7/4 Dublin, Ireland Marlay Park

7/6 Glasgow, UK Hampden Park

^ no Alice Cooper

* Festival Date