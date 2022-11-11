Sweden Rock Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Pantera, Ghost, Iron Maiden & More

Home News Trisha Valdez November 11th, 2022 - 5:09 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Sweden Rock Festival is set to take place June 7-10 in Sölvesborg, Sweden. It has been confirmed that Pantera will be performing for the final day of the four- day event.

The band Pantera is going to have a busy month in June. Along with playing in the Sweden Rock Festival, they will also be performing at Germany’s Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park in June 2-4 in Nürburgring and Nürnberg. Later that same month they set to play at the Tons of Rock festival in Oslo, Norway June 22-24.

According to source, “Pantera will play its first shows in over 20 years in December 2022, starting with co-headlining slot at Mexico’s Hell and Heaven Metal Fest and Monterrey Metal Fest.”

Confirmed Pantera shows so far:

Dec. 02 – Texicoco, Mexico

Dec. 06 – Monterrey, Mexico

Dec. 09 – Bogotá, Colombia

Dec. 11 – Santiago, Chile

Dec. 12 – Santiago, Chile

Dec. 15 – São Paulo, Brazil(with JUDAS PRIEST)

Dec. 18 – São Paulo, Brazil

Jun. 2-4 – Nürburgring, Germany

Jun. 2-4 – Nürnberg, Germany

Jun. 10 – Sölvesborg, Sweden

Jun. 22-24 – Oslo, Norway

Sweden Rock Festival is said to have some of the greatest rock artist coming to perform. Some rock stars such as, Clutch, Behemoth, Gojira, and Pantera with many more to be announced. To watch the Sweden Rock Festival 2023 announcement 2, stream below.

