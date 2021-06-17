Hellfest Announces Jaw-Dropping 7-Day Expanded 2022 Lineup with Nine Inch Nails, Faith No More, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses and Pretty Much Every Other Heavy Music Band on Earth

Home News Leanne Rubinstein June 17th, 2021 - 5:09 PM

The rock festival Hellfest is planning their post-pandemic return for 2022, according to Loudwire. The festival will be a seven-day event spanning two weekends and will feature 350 bands across six stages.

Some of the bands that will appear include Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Faith No More, Guns N’ Roses, Scorpions, Avenged Sevenfold, Deftones, The Dropkick Murphys, Korn, Megadeth, Deep Purple, Volbeat, Whitesnake, Black Label Society, Ministry, Judas Priest, Alice Cooper, Sabaton, Nightwish, Helloween, Hatebreed, Rise Against and many, many more heavy metal, rock, punk, hardcore and stoner bands. The complete lineup can be found on the event’s website.

Hellfest will take place on June 17-19 and 23-26, 2022, in Clisson, France. The first weekend has been sold out since late 2019, though second-hand tickets may be available here.

4-day passes for the second set of dates will become available for previous 2020 pass holders on July 6 at 1 p.m., and official sale 4-day tickets can be purchased July 7 at 1 p.m. at the same time. Official 1-day passes go on sale July 8, also at 1 p.m. All Hellfest part 2 tickets and pricing information can be found here.

Having canceled their 15th anniversary festival last year, Hellfest was forced to postpone their 2021 event as well due to the difficulty in pulling off a successful show with the drastic health guidelines summer events will have to continue following this year in order to occur safely.

In previous years, the festival has hosted bands such as System of a Down, Amon Amarth, Behemoth, Rob Zombie, Cult of Luna, Slayer, Tool, Carcass, A Perfect Circle, Linkin Park, Black Sabbath and more.

