Sick New World Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Incubus, Korn, Deftones and More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 7th, 2022 - 2:25 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Today it has been announced that the inaugural Sick New World Festival is set to deliver an enormous collection of multi-genre Hard Rock/Alt heavy-hitters, including headliners System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones and Incubus, to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 13, 2023.

Also the stacked lineup features over 50 artists which includes Evanescence, Turnstile, Chevelle, Mr. Bungle, Papa Roach, Death Grips, Flyleaf, Placebo, Spiritbox, The Sisters of Mercy, P.O.D., Hoobastank and many others.

GA, GA + VIP and VIP Cabana Pre sale tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 AM PST and any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday at 2 PM PST. Layaway payment plans start at $19.99 down. For tickets and the full list of amenities available in each ticket package, visit www.sicknewworldfest.com.