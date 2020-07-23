Hellfest Open Air Reschedules 15th Anniversary Festival to 2021 Featuring System of a Down, Faith No More and Deftones

Home News Roy Lott July 23rd, 2020 - 6:51 PM

Photo: Mauricio Alvarado

Hellfest Open Air has announced the 15th anniversary of the festival has been postponed to 2021 after having to cancel this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a Facebook post from festival organizers, 90% of the bands slated to play this year will be coming back in 2021. System of a Down, Faith No More, Deftones will serve as the headliners along with other sets from Korn, Judas Priest, Deep Purple Ariborne, Steel Panther, and newly added bands Dropkick Murphy’s, Puscifer and Northlane. Bands that were scheduled to play but cannot make the rescheduled dates include Incubus, Mastodon, Infectious Groove, Thy Art Is Murder, Alter Bridge, Baby Metal, Joyous Wolf, Unleashed, Meshuggah, The Black Dahlia Murder, Periphery, Body Count and August Burns Red. Additional artists will be announced at a later date.

The festival is set to take place on June 18-20 in Clisson,France. Hellbangers that had purchased passes for 2020 will be honored for the rescheduled dates. An on-sale date for remaining passes has yet to be announced but fans can visit the festival’s website for all updates.

System of a Down will also be playing the newly rescheduled Rock Am Ring and Rock Am Park music festivals in Germany the week before alongside Green Day and Volbeat.

The band’s drummer John Dolmayan recently took to Instagram to express his political views. He recently posted a picture of eight-year-old Secoriea Turner who was reportedly killed in Atlanta, Georgia with a caption that mentions the “supposed black lives matter movement never had legitimacy in my view and were always a Democratic Party fundraiser and propaganda tool.” Fellow bandmate Serj Tankian believes otherwise, calling for a Trump resignation. Both Tankian and Dolmayan acknowledge and respect each other’s views. In an Instagram post, Tankian writes “…Our dilemma and possible fallacy is that we have two in one band. Some may consider that a weakness but the artistic, political and social dichotomy if not quadrichotomy (not a word) has made @systemofadown what it is today.”

