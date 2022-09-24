Cuco Honors Hispanic Heritage Month With New Spanish Version Of “Aura”

Home News Rhea Mursalin September 24th, 2022 - 3:47 PM

Mexican American singer – songwriter, Cuco, has released a full Spanish version of his recently released song “Aura” in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Aura” was originally shared as a Spanglish song as part of Cuco’s sophomore album Fantasy Gateway which was released on July 22 of this year.

Cuco, born Omar Banos, talks about jealousy as he sings with a mix of layered vocals, “Ves que me causan celos cuando te habla alguien más.” The song could be categorized as one of love and deep admiration accompanied set to a fresh and vibrant beat.

The multi – faceted 24-year-old was also recently greeted with a sold out show at The Novo as part of his recent tour, reaffirming the unparalleled support of his fans. He also held a free day of celebration in late July at The Button to celebrate Fantasy Gateway.