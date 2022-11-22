OSEES Shares Wild Video for “Scum Show” and KEXP Session

Home News Cait Stoddard November 22nd, 2022 - 4:35 PM

Today, iconic experimental garage rockers OSEES announce their 2023 UK/EIRE tour dates which are set to begin next spring in Manchester, England. These new dates add onto OSEES’S already lengthy current tour which sees them making stops in Australia and Spain. Stateside, OSEES will appear at a pair of shows at Brooklyn Made (Brooklyn, NY) on December 16 and December 17.

In light to sharing new live dates OSEES have also unveiled their official KEXP live session, featuring live performances of tracks off their newest record A Foul Form.

Also the band have additionally shared a brand new music video for their song “Scum Show,” composed of footage from their June 29 date at Le Trianon in Paris France.

Tour Dates

12/9 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre w/ Love Fiend

12/16 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made w/ Psychic Graveyard

12/17 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made w/ Tea Eater

2/3 – Brisbane, AUS – The Princess Theatre w/ Straight Arrows

2/4 – Maroochydore, AUS – Eleven – Sunshine Coast w/ Straight Arrows

2/5 – Gold Coast, AUS – Miami Marketta w/ Straight Arrows

2/8 – Fremantle, AUS – Freo Social

2/10 – Melbourne, AUS – The Croxton Bandroom w/ The Blinds

2/11 – Melbourne, AUS – The Croxton Bandroom w/ Modal Melodies

2/15 – Sydney, AUS – The Factory w/ R.M.F.C.

5/18 – Manchester, ENG – Albert Hall

5/19 – Glasgow, SCT – Old Fruit Market

5/22 – Dublin, IE – Button Factory

5/26 – Birmingham, ENG – The Crossing

5/27 – London, ENG – Wide Awake Festival

5/28 – Brighton, ENG – Chalk

5/30 – Bristol, ENG – Marble Factory

5/31 – Leeds, ENG – Brudnell Social Club

8/25 – Málaga, ES – Canela Party