Caroline Polachek Announces New Album Desire, I Want To Turn Into You for February 2023 Release and Shares New Single “Welcome To My Island”

Building off another year of immense critical fanfare and legendary live shows across the world, today Caroline Polachek stakes her claim as a cultural force and pop disruptor with the announcement of her new album Desire, I Want To Turn Into You which is set for release on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2023.

Along with the announcement of an album release, Polachek’s has announced the release her new single “Welcome To My Island” which will be featured on the upcoming album.

“Welcome To My Island” from which the album name was born. Produced by Dan Nigro, (“So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings,” Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour), Polachek, Dan Harle, and Jim E-Stack, “Welcome To My Island” is Polachek’s voice at both its most wild and most mechanical, grounded by lyrical wit and anthemic hooks. The chorus lyric itself, “Desire, I Want To Turn Into You” rides the obsessive, unhinged edge between maniacal ego and headless euphoria; Valentine’s day will be hitting different in 2023. “Hope you like me, you ain’t leaving.”

The title “Welcome To My Island” has been teased before in Instagram captions as well as in her latest music video for “Sunset.” Earlier this year, Polachek also shared her single “Billions,” dropped a new rework of “Long Road Home” (her collaboration with Oneohtrix Point Never), collaborated with Charli XCX and Christine & The Queens for “New Shapes,” Flume on “Sirens” and released Non Voglio Mai Vedere Il Sole Tramontare – a stunning aria / classical vocal performance composed by Oliver Leith and featured in the critically-acclaimed Last Days opera, which premiered at The Royal Opera House of London in October. Last year, Polachek debuted the game-changing “Bunny Is A Rider,” which received critical praise including Pitchfork’s #1 Song of 2021.

