Bully’s Alicia Bognanno, Snail Mail, Soccer Mommy & Sad13 Cover Pavement’s “Grounded”

October 3rd, 2022

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

On October 1 the band Pavement took a stop from their ongoingreunion tour to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Pavements 1933-2022: A Pavement Museum where the exhibition displayed numerous items from the band’s history. During the the event Bully’s Alicia Bognanno, Snail mail‘s Lindsey Jordan, Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison and Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis merged together to perform the tune “Grounded” from Pavement’s 1995 LP Wowee Zowee.

Bognanno’s, Jordan’s, Allison’s and Dupuis’s cover of “Grounded” is great because the guitars and drums brings back the original blues tempo. Also the vocals are slightly different because the singer is performing on a lower vocal pitch whereas on the original the vocals stay on a higher pitch because the singer is wailing out the lyrics. The cover of “Grounded” shows how Pavement inspired Bognanno, Jordan, Allison and Dupuis through their music.

The Pavement Museum is located at 475 Greenwich Street in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood and according to the exhibition’s website the collection consists of previously unseen imagery, artwork, ephemera and relics of the band’s real and pretend history. When opening in New York, the whole the collection will be traveling to London and Tokyo before permanently sitting in the band’s hometown of Stockton, California. The New York ceremony ended with Pavement’s sold-out performance at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn.