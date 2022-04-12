Pickathon Announce 2022 Festival Line Up Including Built To Spill, Goth Babe, Inner Wave And More

Home News Tara Mobasher April 12th, 2022 - 9:05 PM

Pickathon has unveiled the upcoming lineup for the 2022 festival. It will take place from August 4 through August 7 at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, Oregon.

Artists like Valerie June, Goth babe, Songs of Kemet, Faye Webster, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Built to Spill, Nubya Garcia, Chapo Trap House, Quantic, Armand Hammer, Inner Wave, Mike and the Moonpies, TV Priest, Thee Sacred Souls, Emm-Jean Thckray and more will be featured at the festival.

The festival typically features indie, rock and folk music alongside camping and cuisine experiences on-site. Since its origins in 1999, the Pickathon Music Festival has been known to promote sustainable environmental practices like recycling and solar energy. This will mark the first festival in two years since its COVID hiatus.

“It’s amazing to feel the energy of the community coming together,” Pickathon founder Zale Schoenborn said. “This is going to be the best Pickathon ever, between the new design, the lineup, and everything we’ve got planned! We’ve always dreamed about bringing together a decentralized, deep cut, genre-agnostic lineup like this. It took us a while to build all these connections to these different worlds, but it’s paying off now. The two years off because of COVID gave us the space to dream up the Pickathon we always imagined, and the outpouring of support from the community was the energy we needed to make it possible.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela