The Walkmen To Reunite For First Live Shows In Nearly A Decade

Home News Katherine Gilliam November 15th, 2022 - 8:02 PM

For the first time since their “brief” hiatus in 2013, American rock/indie band The Walkmen are finally reuniting for the first time in a decade! The Walkmen will only perform for two nights at Webster Hall, a nightclub in New York City, New York, on April 26 and 27, 2023.

Walkmen frontman Hamilton Leithauser recently discussed the reunion and said:

“Back in 2013, an unnamed Walkmen band member (Peter Bauer) announced to The Washington Post that we were going on an “extreme hiatus.” I assumed that meant there would be a lot of Monster Energy drinks and maybe that red-headed snowboarder guy would be hanging around a lot… but none of that actually happened. Instead, in the ensuing years we’ve all worked on a ton of different projects in a ton of different places. Recently, someone sent us a clip of us playing at Irving Plaza from 2003, and it just looked very exciting. So, we’ve decided we’d like to play together again. Right now, we are very thrilled to announce that we will be playing at Webster Hall on April 26 & 27. See you soon” (Pitchfork).

Watch a trailer for the concerts below.

Following the announcement today, the Official Presale begins tomorrow, Wednesday, November 16th, at 10 am EST and continues through the 17th at 10 PM EST. Those who are interested can sign up for presale access here. General onsale tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, November 18 at 11 am EST here.

The Walkmen Live

4/26 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

4/27 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Hamilton Leithauser and Rostam of the Walkmen formed a duo act after The Walkmen’s hiatus and released a song called “A 1000 Times.” Listen to it here.

The Walkmen’s Walter Martin also pursued a solo career and released an Arts & Leisure album in January 2016.