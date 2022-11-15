mxdwn Music

Menu

Grammy 2023 Nominations Revealed Including Taylor Swift, Wet Leg, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and More

November 15th, 2022 - 11:28 AM

Grammy 2023 Nominations Revealed Including Taylor Swift, Wet Leg, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and More
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today the nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced and  the ceremony will be returning to Los Angeles on February 5 at Crypto.com Arena. Bands and artists who have released music between October 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022 will be eligible for nomination.

Also the 2023 Grammy Awards have added brand new awards such as Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical, Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Americana Performance, Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games, Other Interactive Media and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.

Artist Beyoncé is leading with nine nominations including Song of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul,” Album of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance, Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Be Alive,” Best R&B Performance for “Virgo’s Groove,” Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Plastic Off The Sofa,” Best R&B Song for “Cuff It,” and Best Remixed Recording for “Break My Soul” (Terry Hunter Remix). Beyoncé  is now tied Jay-Z for the most Grammy nominations.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar has eight nominations including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “The Heart Part 5,” and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Die Hart” (ft. Blxst & Amanda Reifer).

Wet Leg are nominated for Best Alternative Music Performance for “Chaise Lounge,” Best Alternative Music Album and Best Engineered Album Non-Classical for Wet Leg, and Best Remixed Recording for “Too Late Now” (Soulwax Remix).

Other Best Alternative Music Performance Nominees include Arctic Monkeys, Big Thief, Florence + The Machine and Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius. For Best Alternative Music Album, other nominees are Big Thief, Björk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Arcade Fire.

List of Nominees

Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele – Easy on Me
Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam
Coldplay & BTS – My Universe
Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Diana Ross – Thank You
Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…
Michael Bublé – Higher
Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix – Evergreen

Best Pop Vocal Album
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Lizzo – Special

Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Bonobo – Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees

Best Dance/Electronic Album
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Bonobo – Fragments
Diplo — Diplo
ODESZA – The Last Goodbye
RÜFÜS DU SOL – Surrender

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.