Grammy 2023 Nominations Revealed Including Taylor Swift, Wet Leg, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and More

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today the nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced and the ceremony will be returning to Los Angeles on February 5 at Crypto.com Arena. Bands and artists who have released music between October 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022 will be eligible for nomination.

Also the 2023 Grammy Awards have added brand new awards such as Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical, Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Americana Performance, Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games, Other Interactive Media and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.

Artist Beyoncé is leading with nine nominations including Song of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul,” Album of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance, Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Be Alive,” Best R&B Performance for “Virgo’s Groove,” Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Plastic Off The Sofa,” Best R&B Song for “Cuff It,” and Best Remixed Recording for “Break My Soul” (Terry Hunter Remix). Beyoncé is now tied Jay-Z for the most Grammy nominations.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar has eight nominations including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “The Heart Part 5,” and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Die Hart” (ft. Blxst & Amanda Reifer).

Wet Leg are nominated for Best Alternative Music Performance for “Chaise Lounge,” Best Alternative Music Album and Best Engineered Album Non-Classical for Wet Leg, and Best Remixed Recording for “Too Late Now” (Soulwax Remix).

Other Best Alternative Music Performance Nominees include Arctic Monkeys, Big Thief, Florence + The Machine and Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius. For Best Alternative Music Album, other nominees are Big Thief, Björk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Arcade Fire.

List of Nominees