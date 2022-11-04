Gorillaz Drop Dreamy New Song “Baby Queen”

Home News Gracie Chunes November 4th, 2022 - 1:20 PM

Damon Albarn as Gorillaz embark on their 2022 US tour, at the second show, played at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 25 September, 2022.

On Friday, November 4, Gorillaz released their latest single “Baby Queen,” from their upcoming eighth studio album Cracker Island, set to be released Friday, February 24, via Parlophone.

The new song was released along side an aesthetic Gorillaz visual. The song itself has a more laidback, dreamy sound, with lyrics about a meeting princess from Thailand and watching her grow up in dreams. “Baby Queen” is featured in FIFA 2023.

“Baby Queen” is the third and final single from their upcoming album, following “New Gold” with Tame Impala and “Cracker Island” with Thundercat.

Stream “Baby Queen” here.

Pre-order Cracker Island here.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson