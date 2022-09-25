‘FIFA-23’ Soundtrack Featuring Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Gorillaz, Phoenix & More -Story should be about the soundtrack

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

It’s alternative city with video game company EA utilizing their talents to create a magnificent FIFA 23 soundtrack showing off the best of the best in the music business; namely from alternative and pop musicians on a global level – with each artist representing a different country.

Nostalgically, one may remember the treasure chest full of gems Yeah Yeah Yeahs released during their mid-2000s peak whether it was the crazy good “Maps” or the insatiable deep album cut “Soft Shock”; now, the group is coming together with a slew of other familiar faces to help breathe life into EA’s soccer world cup OST.

Other acts like Gorillaz, Phoenix, Jack Harlow and M.I.A. are only some of the big list names added onto the soundtrack to emphasize their respective representation for their home country, in relation to the central theme of FIFA.

Marketing director Raphaella Lima spoke exclusively to NME on the process of bringing the sound collection together: “This year’s soundtrack demonstrates the breadth of the world’s love for the game, capturing sounds from all sides of the globe.

“We wanted to emphasize the importance of our global football community through music and we’re excited to partner with this incredible group of artists to provide the songs and anthems for the most expansive FIFA ever.”

The 100-song soundtrack is out now via Spotify, whereas the video game itself is due to hit retail vendors September 30, 2020:

(Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat)