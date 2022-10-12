Lollapalooza Brasil Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Tame Impala, Modest Mouse, Sofi Tukker & More

Home News Federico Cardenas October 12th, 2022 - 10:52 PM

The highly anticipated Lollapalooza 2023 music festival has announced its lineup for its installment in Brasil. 2023 will see Brasil’s tenth edition of Lollapalooza in country, shortly after Chile sees their eleventh edition of the festival and Argentina sees their eighth. Lollapalooza Brasil 2023 is set to take place on March 24-26 at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo.

Tickets for all South American installations of the festival are available now. Buy tickets for Lollapalooza Brasil at the festival’s website here.

Fitting for one of the most anticipated festivals of the year, the lineup for Lollapalooza Brasil features a collection of today’s most revered and beloved artists, representing a broad range of styles. Among the headlining acts are the legendary rapper Drake, singer-songwriter sensation Billie Eilish, pop punk legends Blink-182, international Spanish superstar Rosalia, and the internet-breaking rapper Lil Nas X.

Even the list of supporting acts sees a list of astounding and acclaimed acts, including Jane’s Addiction, Tove Lo, Sofie Tukker, Kali Uchis, Melanie Martinez, Suki Waterhouse, YUNGBLUD, Jamie XX, Rise Against, Cigarettes After Sex, 100 Gecs, Armin Van Buuren, and a long, long list of others. See the full lineup for the upcoming festival below.

See the lineups for Lollapalooza Argentina and Lollapalooza Chile, both set to take place on March 17-19, below.

Tame Impala recently performed at the Forecastle Festival alongside such as Tyler The Creator and Phoebe Bridgers. Drake has recently postponed his October World Weekend with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne after testing positive for COVID-19.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer