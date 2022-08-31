Gorillaz Announces New Album Cracker Island for February 2023 Release, Shares New Single “New Gold” Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown

Home News Karan Singh August 31st, 2022 - 1:33 PM

Following the release of “Cracker Island” earlier this year, British virtual band Gorillaz has now announced a new album of the same name — Cracker Island is scheduled to drop on February 24, 2023. A new single featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown is now out to pacify fans as they await the full-length release. Check out “New Gold” below:

The above single was played live for the first time in front of a sold-out crowd at London’s All Points East Festival earlier this month. The band was joined on stage by Kevin parker’s Tame Impala and Bootie Brown of the legendary hip-hop group the Pharcyde.

Guitarist Noodle said the following about the upcoming album: “Cracker Island is the sound of change and the chorus of the collective.”

Drummer Russel Hobbs added, “When the reckoning comes, gotta be ready to step through the gateway. Cracker Island’s got the entry codes …”

Shaky vocalist and frontman 2D said: “The path to Cracker Island isn’t easy to find ’cos it’s underwater.”

Finally, demonic bassist Murdoc Niccals announced, “The hallowed tones of Cracker Island will soundtrack our collective ascension into the new dimension! JOIN ME!”

Cracker Island is the eighth studio album by Gorillaz. The collaborative powerhouse will put out ten tracks with a wide array of musicians, namely Stevie Nicks, Adeleye Omotayo, Thundercat, Tame Impala, Bad Bunny and Bootie Brown and Beck. Check out the entire tracklist below: