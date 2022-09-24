Gorillaz & Del The Funky Homosapien Play “Rock The House” Live For First Time

A deep album cut off Gorillaz’s self-titled debut album (2001) finally sees the light of day on a live stage for the first time in over two decades.

Hidden album gem “Rock the House”, which appears courtesy of Gorillaz’s debut album simply titled Gorillaz, was performed in front of a live audience on September 21 at the Chase Center in the San Francisco area. The band, which notably includes Damon Albarn of Blur, performed the fan favorite with two-time collaborator and underground rapper Del the Funky Homosapien.

The news of the two acts performing the unsung hit together comes days after the announcement of Gorillaz taking the FTX Arena stage in Miami for the fall season. The venue is due to coincide as potentially the closing mark of their long-running touring series in North America.

Last week, it was reported by MXDWN that seating arrangements for the venue is to start at $60 with showtime beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Additionally, as reported by NME, the group is also on the heel of putting the finishing touches to their latest album Cracker Island due on February 24, 2023. Stevie Nicks, Beck and Latin sensation Bad Bunny are expected guest features on the anticipated album.

For footage on the “Rock the House” live rendition, click the video below: