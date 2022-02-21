EARTHGANG Debut Dynamic New Track “Amen” Featuring Musiq Soulchild

Home News Tara Mobasher February 21st, 2022 - 1:34 PM

EARTHGANG has released its new single “AMEN,” featuring R&B singer Musiq Soulchild, prior to the release of its upcoming album, Ghetto Gods, on Friday. The soulful ballad shows singer Jonny Venus singing out to the duo’s record label.

“Shoutout Dreamville, know it kills you to see us up,” he raps. “When I hit the scene, rock more boats than Aaliyah/ This shit for my people, I ain’t got no equal.”

EARTHGANG previously released the track “American Horror Story” ahead of the album’s originally-anticipated release. While GHETTO GODS was originally slated to release on January 28, its launch was delayed due to sample clearances, and the band having been preoccupied with other performances.

Overall, the group sings about growth and finding yourself. “Essentially the concept [of GHETTO GODS] is, there’s some god in all us, no matter what you believe it,” EARTHGANG said of the upcomingalbum. “You don’t have to be from a specific hood or area — it’s really about finding it in yourself from a young age.”

The full song can be listened to below.