Gorillaz Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates Featuring Earthgang & Jungle

Gorillaz has announced a headlining North American tour this fall. The Fall 2022 dates comprise its only currently planned visit to North America. The trek is set to kick off in Vancouver, BC and includes a festival appearance at Las Vegas’ annual Life Is Beautiful Festival alongside Arctic Monkeys, Lorde and Calvin Harris. It is set to conclude on October 2 in Miami, FL. Support from Vancouver through Atlanta will come from EARTHGANG, while Jungle will support in Orlando and Miami. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10am local time with local presales set to begin Thursday. Fans can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster. see the full itinerary below.

The tour comes shortly after their European leg and follows the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. They had released a deluxe box set that included de-classified documents and early demos. Their last full length is 2020’s Song Machine. They released an EP titled “Meanwhile.”

Gorillaz lead man Damon Albarn recently made a surprise appearance during Billie Eilish’s headlining Coachella set to perform the band’s classic “Feel Good, Inc.” alongside De La Soul.

Gorillaz 2022 Tour Dates:

Sun Sep 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Mon Sep 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Sep 14 – Portland, OR –Moda Center

Sat Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival

Mon Sep 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Wed Sep 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Fri Sep 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Mon Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Wed Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Sep 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Oct 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Oct 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Oct 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Oct 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Tue Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Oct 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Mon Oct 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Wed Oct 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sun Oct 23 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

EARTHGANG supports September 11 through October 19

Jungle supports October 21 and 23