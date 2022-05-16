Gorillaz Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates Featuring Earthgang & Jungle

Gorillaz has announced a headlining North American tour this fall. The Fall 2022 dates comprise its only currently planned visit to North America. The trek is set to kick off in Vancouver, BC and includes a festival appearance at Las Vegas’ annual Life Is Beautiful Festival alongside Arctic Monkeys, Lorde and Calvin Harris. It is set to conclude on October 2 in Miami, FL. Support from Vancouver through Atlanta will come from EARTHGANG, while Jungle will support in Orlando and Miami. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10am local time with local presales set to begin Thursday. Fans can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster. see the full itinerary below.
The tour comes shortly after their European leg and follows the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. They had released a deluxe box set that included de-classified documents and early demos. Their last full length is 2020’s Song Machine. They released an EP titled “Meanwhile.”
Gorillaz lead man Damon Albarn recently made a surprise appearance during Billie Eilish’s headlining Coachella set to perform the band’s classic “Feel Good, Inc.” alongside De La Soul.
Gorillaz 2022 Tour Dates:
Sun Sep 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Mon Sep 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Sep 14 – Portland, OR –Moda Center
Sat Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival
Mon Sep 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
Wed Sep 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Fri Sep 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Mon Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Wed Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri Sep 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Oct 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Mon Oct 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Thu Oct 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Oct 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Tue Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Oct 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
Mon Oct 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Wed Oct 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Sun Oct 23 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
EARTHGANG supports September 11 through October 19
Jungle supports October 21 and 23