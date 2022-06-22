Gorillaz Teams Up with Thundercat for Pulsating New Track, “Cracker Island”

Home News Karan Singh June 22nd, 2022 - 1:07 PM

British virtual band Gorillaz have given fans a glimpse into (what we assume is) their next full-length studio album. Their latest song, a collaborative effort with bass wizard Thundercat, is out now. Listen to “Cracker Island” below:

Over the years, it has become clear that Gorillaz never release the same album twice; the new single further strengthens this discipline. There was a noticeable shift in their style following 2010’s Plastic Beach, but every Gorillaz album still brings forth a new range of textures despite the larger theme of electro-pop that now dictates the majority of their work. Hence, when they say “a new dawn is coming,” fans are inclined to believe it.

Damon Albarn, the sonic mastermind behind the multidimensional animated unit, has been busy with his solo career, and this is the first Gorillaz release since 2020’s Song Machine series.

“It’s nice to be back, I’m well into our new tune, it brings back weird and scary memories of stuff that hasn’t happened yet,” 2D (lead vocalist and one of the four cartoon members of the band) said about the track in a press release, according to NME.

Gorillaz will be going on tour across North America this fall, and we’re hoping it’s in support of a new album.