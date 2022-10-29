Pulp, Paolo Nutini & George Ezra To Headline Latitude Festival 2023

Home News Gracie Chunes October 29th, 2022 - 12:09 PM

Latitude Festival 2023 has announced their headliners: Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra. The festival will return July 20-23, 2023 in Henham Park, Suffolk. The headliners will be joined by the Kooks, Metronomy, Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott, The Big Moon, Black Midi, Lightning Seeds, The Proclaimers, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Young Fathers.

More acts are set to be announced in upcoming weeks.

The well-mannered festival offers a polite alternative in one of the most chaotic festival seasons. In 2022, Latitude Festival featured at least two sit-down restaurants, an on-site wellness retreat and a range of family-friendly fun. Latitude Festival 2022 took place at the same park, July 22-24, 2022, headlined by Phoebe Bridgers, Manic Street Preachers and Nova Twins, featuring Lewis Capaldi, Rina Sawayama, Snow Patrol, Ed Sheeran and more. (NME)

Find tickets and more information about the festival here.