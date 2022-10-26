Phoebe Bridgers & Andrew Bird Debut Collaborative New Song “I Felt A Funeral, In My Brain”

Home News Roy Lott October 26th, 2022 - 8:53 PM

Andrew Bird has released his latest duet“I Felt a Funeral, In My Brain” with Phoebe Bridgers. The song is a simple acoustic ballad with distorted sounds interlaced between that makes it eerie but captivating. The lyrics were adapted from the Emily Dickinson poem of the same name. Check it out below.

“I came across this Emily Dickinson poem and found it to be the most vivid description of an inner world I’ve ever encountered,” Bird said about the song. “It became an inspiration for the songs on Inside Problems. Who better to sing it with than Phoebe Bridgers? I sent her a demo and so, here we are. Thanks to Ms. Dickinson’s publisher at Harvard University Press for allowing us to use this poem. As I understand, her poems weren’t published as she intended them until the 1950s—that is, without the heavy hand of her male editors.”

I Felt a Funeral, In My Brain follows his previously released singles “Underland’s” and “Atomized.” He just wrapped a co-headlining tour with Iron and Wine in North America.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz