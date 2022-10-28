Pulp To Reunite For First Shows In 11 Years

Home News Federico Cardenas October 28th, 2022 - 11:54 PM

The legendary English britpop/rock band Pulp has officially announced their return to the live stage after over a decade away. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the band’s return will come in the form of a tour in Summer of 2023. The band took to Instagram to deliver the news to fans, writing “This is what we do for an encore.”

As of now, the band has announced a set of 11 shows all taking place inside of the United Kingdom. The tour plans dates lasting from late May into June, with shows scheduled to take place in London, Glasgow and Sheffield, the band’s hometown. The tour is set to kick off on May 26 with a show at the Bridlington Spa in the East Riding of Yorkshire, continuing with spaced out shows until the tour closes with a performance at the Suffolk Latitude Festival. See the current list of tour dates below.

Pulp 2023 Summer Tour

May 26 – Bridlington Spa

May 28 – Warrington Neighbourhood Weekender

June 9 – Dublin St Anne’s Park

July 1 – London Finsbury Park

July 7 – Glasgow TRNSMT Festival

July 9 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre

July 12 – Cardiff International Arena

July 14 – Sheffield Utilita Arena

July 15 – Sheffield Utilita Arena

July 21 – Suffolk Latitude Festival

Brookyln Vegan has reported that the upcoming tour will see not only the absence of Russell Senior, who backed out of the band’s reunion tour in 2012, but also the absence of Steve Mackey, the band’s bassist. Mackey explains that while he is “exceptionally proud of the body of work we’ve created together,” he has “decided to continue the work I’m engaged in – music, filmmaking and photography projects, and will not be joining them for these UK shows just announced.”

Pulp’s frontman Jarvis Cocker has previously released a solo-album entitled Beyond The Pale. The frontman confirmed the band’s desire to reunite for a tour earlier this week.