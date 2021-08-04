Black Midi Releases Subdued New Non-Album Single Cruising

Black Midi’s Cavalcade, released this spring via Rough Trade, is “an avant-rock of labyrinth of maddening intricacy.” A new single was presented today, “Cruising” was only available as a bonus track on the Japanese Cavalcade CD release.
“Cruising” was recorded with John Spud Murphy as a slow pace muted percussion with a softly thrumming bass and guitar to open the track. Once the song gains some momentum, Greep’s ominous voice comes in and the instrumentation grows more in melancholy and tension.
“Cavalcade is the work of a band that’s determined to defy all routines, including its own,” said The New York Times.
Vanity Fair said, “On [Cavalcade], they hold onto their reputation for aggression and complexity, while adding melody and a whole new emotional dimension.”
“[Cavalcade] is even more unnerving and gloriously surreal — like gazing into hell through a kaleidoscope,” said Rolling Stone (“The Best Albums of 2021 So Far.”)
Uproxx said, “It’s a record that sounds almost nothing like the modern world, which of course is the point. Black Midi is its own world.”
Black Midi will play at the Pitchfork Music Festival in September. Their North American Tour will span October 2021 and March/April 2022. All dates are below and tickets are selling out fast.
Black Midi Tour Dates:
Fri. Sep. 10 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
Mon. Oct. 4 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall – SOLD OUT
Tue. Oct. 5 – Sonoma, CA @ Sebastiani Theatre
Thu. Oct. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
Fri. Oct. 8 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah – SOLD OUT
Sat. Oct. 9 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
Mon. Oct. 11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
Tue. Oct. 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
Thu. Oct. 14 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s – SOLD OUT
Fri. Oct. 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit
Sat. Oct. 16 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s – SOLD OUT
Mon. Oct. 18 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair – SOLD OUT
Tue. Oct. 19 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall – SOLD OUT
Thu. Oct. 21 – Baltimore, MD @ Union Brewery
Sat. Oct. 23 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern – SOLD OUT
Tue. Oct. 26 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
Wed. Oct. 27 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic
Fri. Oct. 29 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Levitation Festival)
Sat. Oct. 30 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group
Tue. March 22 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater
Fri. March 25 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
Sat. March 26 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
Mon. March 28 – Montreal, QC @ Société des Art Technologiques
Tue. March 29 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Wed. March 30 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theater
Sun. April 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Tue. April 5 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat
Wed. April 6 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
Sat. April 9 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
Mon. April 11 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
Tue. April 12 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret
Wed. April 13 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Tue. April 19 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre