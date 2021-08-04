Black Midi Releases Subdued New Non-Album Single Cruising

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 4th, 2021 - 7:22 PM

Black Midi’s Cavalcade, released this spring via Rough Trade, is “an avant-rock of labyrinth of maddening intricacy.” A new single was presented today, “Cruising” was only available as a bonus track on the Japanese Cavalcade CD release.

“Cruising” was recorded with John Spud Murphy as a slow pace muted percussion with a softly thrumming bass and guitar to open the track. Once the song gains some momentum, Greep’s ominous voice comes in and the instrumentation grows more in melancholy and tension.

“Cavalcade is the work of a band that’s determined to defy all routines, including its own,” said The New York Times.

Vanity Fair said, “On [Cavalcade], they hold onto their reputation for aggression and complexity, while adding melody and a whole new emotional dimension.”

“[Cavalcade] is even more unnerving and gloriously surreal — like gazing into hell through a kaleidoscope,” said Rolling Stone (“The Best Albums of 2021 So Far.”)

Uproxx said, “It’s a record that sounds almost nothing like the modern world, which of course is the point. Black Midi is its own world.”

Black Midi will play at the Pitchfork Music Festival in September. Their North American Tour will span October 2021 and March/April 2022. All dates are below and tickets are selling out fast.

Black Midi Tour Dates:

Fri. Sep. 10 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Mon. Oct. 4 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall – SOLD OUT

Tue. Oct. 5 – Sonoma, CA @ Sebastiani Theatre

Thu. Oct. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Fri. Oct. 8 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah – SOLD OUT

Sat. Oct. 9 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

Mon. Oct. 11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

Tue. Oct. 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

Thu. Oct. 14 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s – SOLD OUT

Fri. Oct. 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit

Sat. Oct. 16 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s – SOLD OUT

Mon. Oct. 18 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair – SOLD OUT

Tue. Oct. 19 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall – SOLD OUT

Thu. Oct. 21 – Baltimore, MD @ Union Brewery

Sat. Oct. 23 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern – SOLD OUT

Tue. Oct. 26 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Wed. Oct. 27 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic

Fri. Oct. 29 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Levitation Festival)

Sat. Oct. 30 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

Tue. March 22 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater

Fri. March 25 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

Sat. March 26 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

Mon. March 28 – Montreal, QC @ Société des Art Technologiques

Tue. March 29 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Wed. March 30 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theater

Sun. April 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Tue. April 5 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

Wed. April 6 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

Sat. April 9 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

Mon. April 11 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

Tue. April 12 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret

Wed. April 13 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Tue. April 19 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre