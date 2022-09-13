(The London) Suede & Manic Street Preachers Announce Co-Headlining Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon September 13th, 2022 - 4:36 PM

(The London) Suede’s album Autofiction will be arriving this Friday, September 16, they also shared their single “15 Again” as well as “She Still Leads Me On.” Now, according to Consequence, the band will be hitting the road with fellow UK rockers Manic Street Preachers for a co-headlining tour this fall.

On the choice to tour with MSP, frontman Brett Anderson offered, “I can’t think of a band I’d rather share a stage with than the Manic Street Preachers,” He continued, adding, “They have long been an inspiration to us, and I know there are thousands of Suede fans who feel the same. It’s nearly 30 years since we last played together and I think these shows are going to be something really special.”

The bands will kick off the North American trek with a Canadian show in Vancouver, British Columbia at the PNE Forum on November 3. They will then play throughout the U.S., from coast to coast with shows in Washington, California, Texas, Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York and Massachusetts. They will finish off the tour with a concert in Toronto, Ontario at the Massey Hall on November 24. Throughout the trek, the bands will be alternating their closing sets with The London Suede closing the first night while Manic Street Preachers follows suit.

The London Suede & Manic Street Preachers Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum *

11/05 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ^

11/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *

11/09 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues ^

11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium *

11/13 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^

11/16 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theater *

11/18 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore ^

11/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met *

11/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre ^

11/22 – Boston, MA @ The Orpheum *

11/24 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ^

* = The London Suede close

^ = Manic Street Preachers close