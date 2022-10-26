Metronomy Share New Rendition Of “I Lost My Mind” Featuring Jessica Winter

Home News Roy Lott October 26th, 2022 - 9:16 PM

Metronomy and Jessica Winter have teamed up to share their new version of “I lost my mind,” from Small World (Special Edition). The repackaged version of their acclaimed seventh studio album Small World will feature new versions of songs from the original album created by some of the band’s favorite artists and will be available on November 29 via Because Music.

Winter spoke about the collaboration, citing inspiration from Kylie Minogue and ABBA. “As soon as I heard the held high notes in the chorus I thought the song could go in a Kylie direction; the key change at the end then went quite ABBA.” She continued to say “Everything on the track was made from analogue synths and drum machines and there’s real strings on there too; if you listen closely you can hear a hook pinched from a different track on Metronomy’s latest album.” Check out the jam below.

Contributions to the revamped album include Porij, PPJ, Panic Shack, Nadeem Din Gibisi & Tony Njoku, Katy J Pearson, Jessica Winter, Haich Ber Na, Bolis Pupul and Sébastien Tellier. Metronomy recently announced that they had to postpone their North American tour to next year. Newly announced dates have yet to be released.