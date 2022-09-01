Kendrick Lamar Debuts Intense New Music Video For “We Cry Together”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 1st, 2022 - 2:35 PM

Sharon Alagna

According to Stereogum, California-based rapper, singer-songwriter and record producer Kendrick Lamar just shared the music video/short film for “We Cry Together.” The song was released as track number eight on his album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers which arrived earlier this year in mid-May.

The music video was directed by Jake Schreier and Dave Free and was impressively shot in one take. The video follows Taylour Paige and Lamar as they get into a domestic dispute which eventually leads them to reconcile in a sexual encounter at the end of the video.

In late July, Lamar brought Kodak Black onstage to play their song “Silent Hill” during his set at Rolling Loud Miami. He brought a security guard to tears during his performance of “Love” at the same show. He later responded to the viral video of the security guard crying during the show stating “At the end of the day that’s how you want everyone to receive your music, you know, make them feel good, make them feel like a moment they’re attached to can live forever.”

Back in June, the rapper voiced his opinion on the overturning of Roe v. Wade, ending his Glastonbury set on Sunday by chanting “They judge you, they judge Christ. Godspeed for women’s rights.” He joined other musicians speaking out including Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, Lily Allen and Olivia Rodrigo, Barbra Streisand, Phoebe Bridgers, Cyndi Lauper, Stevie Nicks, Bully, Rage Against The Machine, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Lukas Nelson and many more.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna