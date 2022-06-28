Barbra Streisand Calls Supreme Court “American Taliban” Following Overturn Of Roe V. Wade

Home News Skyy Rincon June 28th, 2022 - 10:59 AM

American singer and actress Barbra Streisand has become the latest artist to address the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. According to Consequence, Streisand has blasted the Supreme Court, calling it the “American Taliban” and writing that it used “religious dogma” to endorse its decision.

Streisand also shared an article from the New York Times that discusses conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion, in which he said that the court should reconsider other cases such as Griswold v. Connecticut (1965), Obergefell v. Hodges (2015) and Lawrence v. Texas (2013) which affect LGBT+ rights and access to contraceptives.

She also called for President Biden to “expand the court and pick more rational judges who don’t lie.” In a later Tweet, she wrote about the former president: “Donald Trump, who is a serial liar, appointed 3 Justices to the Court. These 3 lied to the Senate about Roe being established precedent and the law of the land.”

Donald Trump, who is a serial liar, appointed 3 Justices to the Court. These 3 lied to the Senate about Roe being established precedent and the law of the land. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 28, 2022

Clarence Thomas should be ashamed of himself. We’ve got to expand the court and have Biden pick more rational judges who don’t lie. https://t.co/WDBrMo4B9o — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 25, 2022

The Court uses religious dogma to overturn the constitutional right to abortion. This Court is the American Taliban. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 24, 2022

Streisand joined Stevie Nicks and Cyndi Lauper in taking to social media to discuss abortion rights. Many other musicians such as Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Phoebe Bridgers and Kendrick Lamar have taken to the stage to discuss their message with a live audience. Rage Against The Machine has pledged their financial support, over $450,000, to reproductive rights.