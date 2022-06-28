Stevie Nicks Blasts Supreme Court Following Overturn Of Roe v Wade; Asks Fans To Watch Abortion Rights Documentary The Janes

Home News Skyy Rincon June 28th, 2022 - 10:23 AM

According to Blabbermouth, American singer, songwriter and producer Stevie Nicks has released a statement regarding the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In her statement, she asks fans to watch a documentary about abortion rights prior to Roe v. Wade entitled The Janes. The documentary is about an underground network of women activists providing abortions despite the lack of legal protection for the procedure.

Nicks begins the Tweet by discussing her return to touring, expressing her gratitude and excitement about being able to see fans on the road once again. She also discusses Covid-19 and how she has been able to avoid catching the virus. The latter part of her statement discusses the overturn of the landmark 1973 abortion rights case.

“The bad news is that our women’s rights have been taken away. Before I say everything I want to say, I would like for everyone to watch the documentary called The Janes. I watched it tonight. It was a huge deja vu for me as it is about my generation leading up to Roe v Wade,” She continued, adding a P.S. at the end of her note, “History is repeating itself… and it is even more frightening this time…”

Nicks joins a plethora of artists speaking up about abortion rights. Lily Allen & Olivia Rodrigo, Kendrick Lamar, Cyndi Lauper, Phoebe Bridgers, Rage Against The Machine, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and more have stood up in defense of access to abortion over the past few days.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado