Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade; The Music Industry Reacts

June 24th, 2022 - 1:23 PM

This morning left a devastating tragedy for not only the countless amount of women, but also the men and everyone else who are hoping for a better America. The Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe V. Wade- prohibiting womens’ right to abortion across more than half of the U.S., 26 states in total. Roe V. Wade gave rights to abortions since 1973, making this nearly 50 years since it was appealed. The case was originally leaked by Politico last month.

According to Consequence, the debate originally came from Dobbs vs Jackson from Mississippi’s one only abortion clinic. They sued after Mississippi appealed an abortion ban. Lower courts found the ban unconstitutional under Roe vs Wade. Now, legislatures have turned down the 50-year old law.

Not only are politicians angry, but an enormous community are furious, including celebrities. Singer Maggie Rogers tweeted, “abortion is healthcare. bodily autonomy is a human right.” “Whether it’s abortion, gun control, corporate power, arresting you without reading you your rights, using your tax dollars to benefit religious institutions, the Supreme Court is deliberately laying waste to the hopes, needs, and safety of the vast majority of the US population,” Deerhoof gave in.

Rock band Pearl Jam wrote, “No one, not the government, not politicians, not the Supreme Court should prevent access to abortion, birth control, and contraceptives. People should have the FREEDOM to choose. Today’s decision impacts everyone and it will particularly affect poor women who can’t afford to travel to access health care.”

Consequence also gave an amazing list of funds you can donate for abortions here! More tweets below.

 

