Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade; The Music Industry Reacts

Home News Mohammad Halim June 24th, 2022 - 1:23 PM

This morning left a devastating tragedy for not only the countless amount of women, but also the men and everyone else who are hoping for a better America. The Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe V. Wade- prohibiting womens’ right to abortion across more than half of the U.S., 26 states in total. Roe V. Wade gave rights to abortions since 1973, making this nearly 50 years since it was appealed. The case was originally leaked by Politico last month.

According to Consequence, the debate originally came from Dobbs vs Jackson from Mississippi’s one only abortion clinic. They sued after Mississippi appealed an abortion ban. Lower courts found the ban unconstitutional under Roe vs Wade. Now, legislatures have turned down the 50-year old law.

Not only are politicians angry, but an enormous community are furious, including celebrities. Singer Maggie Rogers tweeted, “abortion is healthcare. bodily autonomy is a human right.” “Whether it’s abortion, gun control, corporate power, arresting you without reading you your rights, using your tax dollars to benefit religious institutions, the Supreme Court is deliberately laying waste to the hopes, needs, and safety of the vast majority of the US population,” Deerhoof gave in.

Rock band Pearl Jam wrote, “No one, not the government, not politicians, not the Supreme Court should prevent access to abortion, birth control, and contraceptives. People should have the FREEDOM to choose. Today’s decision impacts everyone and it will particularly affect poor women who can’t afford to travel to access health care.”

Consequence also gave an amazing list of funds you can donate for abortions here! More tweets below.

abortion is healthcare.

bodily autonomy is a human right. — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) June 24, 2022

I don’t even know what to say other than absolutely fuck this — FINNEAS☮️ (@finneas) June 24, 2022

GET YOUR FICTIONAL HATEFUL BIBLE STORIES AND YOUR FAKE FICTIONAL RELIGIOUS BULLSHIT OUT OF OUR FUCKING LIVES. FUCK YOU. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 24, 2022

Speechless. Striking down Roe v. Wade will have devastating repercussions for so many people. This decision is a slippery slope. What next? If you have the funds, consider giving to https://t.co/ayj3kKeh9e or https://t.co/tM6mL3KzZE — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) June 24, 2022

sheesh — T (@tylerthecreator) June 24, 2022

Whether it’s abortion, gun control, corporate power, arresting you without reading you your rights, using your tax dollars to benefit religious institutions, the Supreme Court is deliberately laying waste to the hopes, needs, and safety of the vast majority of the US population — (@deerhoof) June 24, 2022

This country is a disgrace — Best Coast (@BestCoast) June 24, 2022

Nothing matters except voter registration and turnout. @WhenWeAllVote https://t.co/iRVbowSCNq — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 24, 2022

Just depressing — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) June 24, 2022

If you’re gonna talk about how divided we are as a nation, you’ll want to mention SCOTUS decisions like this one, handing power to state reps in crazy-ass gerrymandered districts and completely ignoring the will of the majority of US citizens. This is not what the people want. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) June 24, 2022

throw the whole court away. — joy oladokun is doing a puppet show. (@joyoladokun) June 24, 2022

Disturbing world — Girlpool (@girlpool) June 24, 2022

hate it here — tomberlin (@tomberlin) June 24, 2022

The people of Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and many other red states shouldn’t have to travel for abortion care. https://t.co/m2HqzvGhDc — Lynda Carter ☮️ (@RealLyndaCarter) June 24, 2022

What a dark day for women and what a dark day for our country. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) June 24, 2022

Incredibly sad day for this country. Join us in turning some of your sadness and anger into donations for national network of abortion funds. Give what you can and keep giving. Share this far and wide. https://t.co/kwFMPBpwQ9 — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) June 24, 2022

A majority of 6 United States Supreme Court justices lied under oath during their Senate confirmation hearings. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) June 24, 2022

No. Not gonna last. This country is not the country we are supposedly promised. This is not for all, it’s for some. — blobtower (@blobtower) June 24, 2022

And yet somehow I fear this year will only get worse — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) June 24, 2022

just because you’re not an American citizen does not mean the overturning of Roe V Wade is none of your business. if you support womens rights and human rights you NEED to be vocal about how drastic and appalling the overturning of the constitutional right to an abortion is. — Charli (@charli_xcx) June 24, 2022

Vote these medieval old turds out. — Garbage (@garbage) June 24, 2022

Fuckin bullshit!! This decision is about more than abortion, it’s about who has power over you, who has authority to make decisions for you, and who is going to control how your future turns out~ @nwlc @PPFA @ACLU @SisterSong_WOC pic.twitter.com/52Pj6j36Z1 — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) June 24, 2022

We will be donating all proceeds from the pride wristband and pride keychain to Planned Parenthood. — The Used (@WeAreTheUsed) June 24, 2022

This was the end goal for Trump and the religious right. They have been working towards this goal essentially since 1973. This is why the evangelicals didn’t care about him being an abuser etc., they knew he would eventually deliver THIS. — Force Field PR & Mgmt (@forcefieldpr) June 24, 2022

soooo fucking disgusting — The Regrettes (@regrettesband) June 24, 2022

too angry to speak prudently, even though we knew this was coming. to all the centrists over the years who insisted to me that protecting the right to abortion wasn’t politically expedient, the strongest curse I can imagine; the bad guys won because of your cowardice. https://t.co/YVBzM6Slz1 — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) June 24, 2022

we are full of rage. bodily autonomy is a human right and abortion is healthcare. this supreme court decision cannot stand. we are going to play this festival tonight and go directly to dc to protest. we keep each other safe. — Sylvan Esso (@SylvanEsso) June 24, 2022

The idea that one country could be the best in the world is such a childish and embarrassing concept.

The fact that we claim it for ourselves is even worse.

Women are second class citizens in The United States of America.

Today, this is, most certainly, a shithole country. https://t.co/2SMhj9VzlY — Steve Gorman (@SGSFOX) June 24, 2022

please let us meet this moment with kindness and care for each other stuck in this stupid ass country together — Lower Dens (@lowerdens) June 24, 2022

POS backwards-ass 18th century country brought to you by the @GOP — superchunk (@superchunk) June 24, 2022

this Cuntservative SCOTUS is a fucking sulfurous toxin — of Montreal~she/he/they/them (@xxofMontrealxx) June 24, 2022

this Cuntservative SCOTUS is a fucking sulfurous toxin — of Montreal~she/he/they/them (@xxofMontrealxx) June 24, 2022

fuck all of this — suzy shinn (@suzyshinn) June 24, 2022

When guns have more rights than women 💔 fuck this place — The Knocks (@theknocks) June 24, 2022

Dark days. Keep your Warpaint on. https://t.co/Y1feSFkXlb — Dave Hause (@hausedave) June 24, 2022

Woman-hating codified.. watch our standing in the world slide, slide, slide. Fucking idiots https://t.co/dZSOdletKB — Liz Phair (@PhizLair) June 24, 2022

It breaks my heart to think of all the intelligent, creative, innovative minds and careers of women who will never have a chance to explore and experience fully realized lives. — Kathy Valentine (@Kathy_Valentine) June 24, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Shires (@amandapearlshires)

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford