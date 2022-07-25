Kendrick Lamar Brings Out Kodak Black for “Silent Hill” at Rolling Loud Miami 2022; Brings Security Guard to Tears

Kendrick Lamar surprised fans on stage at Rolling Loud Miami by bringing out Kodak Black to join him in his performance. According to NME, the duo performed their Mr Morale & The Big Steppers collaboration “Silent Hill”. The two proceeded to give the fans a powerhouse performance – the crowd going wild for the collaboration, which was particularly unexpected due to Kodak Black’s recent arrest for drug possession (his ankle bracelet can be seen during the performance).

Kendrick Lamar just brought out Kodak Black at Rolling Loudpic.twitter.com/XUCT7L0svt — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 25, 2022

Lamar had a particularly powerful set; so much so that a security guard minding the crowd cried during another of his performances. NME reports that the guard could be seen wiping away tears during Lamar’s performance of “LOVE.” from his album DAMN. They even provided a tiktok video of the moment:

Kendrick Lamar has always inspired strong emotions in his fans, so it’s no surprise that the guard felt moved by his powerful performance. Last month, Lamar spoke up on stage whilst wearing a bleeding crown of thorns in the wake of the overturn of Roe V. Wade, shouting “They judge you, they judge Christ! Godspeed for Women’s Rights!” Some of his next performances include a stop at Barclays in New York City on August 5, and will be at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles from September 14-17.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna