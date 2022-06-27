Olivia Rodrigo & Lily Allen Dedicate Live Performance Of “Fuck You” To Supreme Court Justices At Glastonbury 2022

Home News Skyy Rincon June 27th, 2022 - 11:02 AM

American singer songwriter Olivia Rodrigo and English singer songwriter and actress Lily Allen teamed up during Rodrigo’s Glastonbury set to censure the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, the 1973 ruling that protected access to abortion for nearly 50 years. According to Consequence, Rodrigo and Allen dedicating their live performance of “Fuck You” to the Supreme Court justices, calling out Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh by name before adding “We hate you!”

@oliviarodrigo & lily allen i absolutely fucking adore you. thank you for standing up for our rights. ur such a bad bitch ily <3 pic.twitter.com/9xYPaBvqZV — lex misses liv 💜 (@swiftrighoe) June 25, 2022

Before their performance, Rodrigo expressed her thoughts about the decision, “I’m devastated and terrified. So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this. I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom.”

The choice of song was quite fitting as Allen had originally written the song o express her aversion to the conservative political parties in the UK and US in 2009.

Rodrigo has joined many other musicians who have spoken up about the overturn of Roe v Wade. Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Joe Armstrong have all made statements during their performances in the UK. Eilish’s brother FINNEAS also reacted to the news on Twitter along with many other artists.