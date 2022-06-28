Bully Projected Abortion Information During Nashville Pride Fest Set, Announce Expanded Summer & Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon June 28th, 2022 - 3:04 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Tennessee-based rock band Bully joined many other musicians in voicing their opinion about the recent overturn of the 1973 landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the group projected resources regarding abortion access on screen during their set at the Nashville Pride Festival.

The screen’s message read: “OUR BAND NAME COULD BE HERE BUT INSTEAD HERE ARE SOME CRUCIAL RESOURCES – IF YOU KNOW ANYBODY WHO NEEDS HELP SEEKING AN ABORTION CALL 1-800-230-7526 OR VISIT ABORTIONFINDER.ORG.” A QR code was also present on screen during their performance.

Alicia Bognanno of Bully commented on Roe v. Wade during the performance, “It feels good to be in a safe space after yesterday. We got to look out for each other because we’re all we got. The Supreme Court sure as hell isn’t.”

The band went on to perform a couple of covers including Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” and McLusky’s “Lightsabre Cocksucking Blues” as well as a plethora of originals.

Bully Summer & Fall 2022 Tour Dates

7/31 – Denver, CO @ Underground Music Showcase

8/23 – Charleston, WV @ Clay Center *

8/24 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks *

8/25 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre +

8/26 – Vineyard Haven, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

8/27 – Olympia, WA @ South Sound Block Party

8/29 – Holyoke, MA @ Race Street Live

8/30 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

8/31 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

9/1 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

9/2 – New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

9/3 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

9/17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

11/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

11/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

* with Jason Isbell

+ with Lord Huron

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer