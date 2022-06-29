Lukas Nelson Meditates On Overturn Of Roe V. Wade With New Song On Abortion Rights

Home News Roy Lott June 29th, 2022 - 11:46 PM

Lukas Nelson has shared a new song with fans in wake of the recent supreme court ruling to overturn Roe vs. Wade. The singer took to Instagram and posted a video of him performing the song, with the lyrics as the caption for the post. The lyrics of the song speak about the topic of the ruling. “But her baby died inside her, before she was due, When she was forced to have her she came out still and blue,’ he sings. Check out the heart-wrenching song below.

Nelson and his band The Promise of the Real will be doing a North American tour later this year in support of their 2021 album A Few Stars Apart. The tour is set to kick off with a festival set at the Peacemaker Festival in Arkansas on July 30. It will then continue to make stops in Denver, Seatle, Portland, Santa Barbara and Redondo Beach, CA. The run will conclude on September 22 in Odessa, Texas. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

