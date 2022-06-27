Rage Against The Machine Pledges $475,000 to Abortion Rights After the Overturning of Roe V. Wade

Home News Lucy Yang June 27th, 2022 - 2:10 PM

Detrimental effects have been done as collateral damage from the overturned Roe V. Wade Supreme Court decision. When seen from the financial aspect, the band Rage Against the Machine have pledged to give a total of $475,000 from the sale of their recent charity ticket to reproductive rights care.

The band announces: “We are disgusted by the repeal of Roe v. Wade and the devastating impact it will have on tens of millions of people,” they said. “Over half of the country (26 states) is likely to ban or seriously restrict abortion very soon, if not immediately, which will have a disproportionate impact on poor, working class and undocumented BIPOC communities.” (consequence)

This isn’t the first time Rage Against the Machine has openly spoken up about their support for reproductive rights. Back in May, the band had risen up for the Supreme Court’s possible leak of intel in this final justice decision. Making them one of many artists that has created an ongoing effort to provide support and resonation within the music community. Going above and beyond, they have also rounded up a list of ways in which every individual can take action to help the situation.

“Like the many women who have organized sophisticated railroads of resistance to challenge these attacks on our collective reproductive freedom, we must continue to resist.” (Rage Against the Machine)

Check out the band’s heartfelt instagram post below and mxdwn’s previous coverage on their latest activities!

Photo credit: Marv Watson