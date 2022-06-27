Kendrick Lamar Chants “They Judge You, They Judge Christ! Godspeed for Women’s Rights!” With Crown Of Thorns Bleeding Down His Face During Glastonbury Set

Home News Skyy Rincon June 27th, 2022 - 10:28 AM

American rapper, record producer and songwriter Kendrick Lamar became the latest artist to take a stand in light of the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade (1973). According to Consequence, the rapper ended his Glastonbury set Sunday with a new rendition of “Savior” from his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. He ended his performance by chanting “They judge you, they judge Christ. Godspeed for women’s rights” before leaving the stage.

Kendrick Lamar ending his Glastonbury set with a pointed reference to RoevWade. #glastonburyfestival2022 #RoeVsWade pic.twitter.com/L8RzXIWJsw — Sanny Rudravajhala (@SannyR1985) June 26, 2022

Lamar was wearing the same crown of thorns from the cover of his latest album, with fake blood spilling down his face onto his crisp white shirt in a moment of theatrical production. His backup dancers were all dressed in red and held somber expressions on their faces as they performed.

The rapper is only one of a few musicians who have spoken up about the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong recently told concertgoers in London that he would be “renouncing” his U.S. citizenship and moving to the UK. He also said “fuck America” and that the U.S. is a “miserable fucking excuse for a country.” Phoebe Bridgers had something similar to say, also chanting “Fuck America” while leadng a “Fuck The Supreme Court” chant during her Glastonbury set on Friday. The decision was especially personal for Bridgers who revealed that she had gotten an abortion last year while on tour. Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen also teamed up during their Glastonbury set to dedicate “Fuck You” to the Supreme Court justices.

