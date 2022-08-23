Evanescence’s “Bring Me To Life” Hits Number 1 On iTunes

Home News Skyy Rincon August 23rd, 2022 - 2:10 PM

According to Loudwire, Evanescence’s hit “Bring Me To Life” from their 2003 debut album Fallen has reached the number 1 spot on iTunes. Renowned Twitter page, Chart Data, originally shared the news, marking 19 years since the song was first released.

Internet users have been trying to figure out why the song has topped the charts, pointing to Heardle as one of the possible reasons as the track was yesterday’s (August 22) answer. Others speculate is may have to do with TikTok although there does not seem to be a viral video using the song as of late. Reddit users believed that the song’s rise in popularity may be due to its sale price which is listed as $0.69. It may also be because of the band’s current co-headlining tour with nu metal legends Korn.

19 years and still going strong! Bring Me To Life is #1 on iTunes 💥🤘

Thank you for the love! pic.twitter.com/kZLXzIrtB8 — Evanescence (@evanescence) August 23, 2022

Earlier this month, Lee joined Korn onstage to perform “Freak On A Leash” live in Denver, Colorado. She also collaborated with Lindsey Sterling on their song “Love Goes On And On.” Back in June, Lee teamed up with Dave Stewart of British pop duo Eurythmics to cover Everly Brothers’ 1960 hit “Love Hurts.” She also released her rendition of The Beatles’ “Across The Universe”, Linkin Park’s “Heavy” featuring Lzzy Hale and Tenacious D’s “Kyle Quit The Band.”

Evanescence has been quite active outside of covers as well. In March 2021, the band released a new song titled “Better Without You” and released their fifth studio album The Bitter Truth. In May 2021, they announced a fall 2021 co-headlining tour with Halestorm. In October 2021, announced their new graphic novel The Revolution of Cassandra. More recently they were included on the lineups for major music festivals including Rock Fest 2022 and Rocklahoma 2022 alongside fellow rockers Shinedown, Disturbed, Megadeth and Korn.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado