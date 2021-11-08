Amy Lee & Lzzy Hale Share Collaborative Cover Of Linkin Park’s “Heavy”

Home News Skyler Graham November 8th, 2021 - 8:43 PM

Ever since Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died in 2017, other artists of the genre have tried to honor his legacy with covers of the band’s music. The latest of these powerful covers is Amy Lee of Evanescence and Lzzy Hale of Halestorm’s live version of “Heavy.”

The artists begin the song as a ballad sung by the piano, their voices strong and smooth in harmony. After one chorus, however, the drums kick in and the singers strut the stage to enhance the power inherent in a rock concert. The video captures the fans’ excited screams and cheers as the rock stars move under the lights.



“Alice Cooper once told me that you can’t teach charisma,” Lee said in an interview with Revolver, “you can’t teach that intangible thing that makes you great, and Amy has that, she was born with it. You can teach people how to sing, but you can’t teach people that. When Amy sings, she reaches into your soul and squeezes it and doesn’t let go until the song is over and you’re, like, ‘What just happened to me?!’ For me, from a technical standpoint, it’s effortless.”

These two female leads have collaborated throughout the band’s fall tour, and they will continue to do so at the new YouTube Theater in LA on Nov. 10. All genres need to see women working together — as opposed to competing against each other — and these artists are leading the trend by collaborating on “Use My Voice” and “Break In.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado