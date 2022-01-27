Rock Fest Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Evanescence, Shinedown, Disturbed And More

Home News Jamie Reddy January 27th, 2022 - 9:35 PM

Disturbed, Evanescence and Shinedown are going to Headline the 2022 Rock Fest. The festival is slated for July 14-16 in Cadott Wisconsin, a definite act of bringing together music fans from all over. Lamb of God, Halestorm, Mudvayne, Hatebreed, The Pretty Reckless, Avatar, Motionless in White, Nothing more, Spiritbox, Starset, Nita Strauss, and John 5 will also be joining the mega lineup. Being one of the first festivals to return during the pandemic last year, it is sure to carry that momentum and the world is ready to get back into the festival life at full force. “We felt that. 2021 reminded us that live music is alive and thriving. We saw so many hugs. Total strangers met and left as family. This festival is so much more than music; it’s a catalyst for healing. Let’s feel it again, “ stated Wade Asher, a festival promoter, who talked about how these musical events can have a physiological effect on concert goers. If you are a weekend passholder, you can also be a part of the Wednesday Pre-Party on July 13 which features, Warrant, Lita Ford and Firehouse. You can click here for more ticket information.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado