Rocklahoma Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Megadeth, Korn, Evanescence And More

Rocklahoma has revealed its 2022 lineup. Korn, Shinedown and Five Finger Death Punch are set to headline the three day festival set to take place at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma. Evanescence, Megadeth, Seether, Three Days Grace, Cypress Hill, Jelly Roll, In This Moment, Skillet, Underoath, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides, The Hu, Nothing More, Bad Wolves and Bad Omens are also set to play over the weekend. “ROCKLAHOMA 2022! It’s time!!! We are so excited to announce that we will be one of this year’s headliners, said frontman Brent Smith of Shinedown. “We are bringing you guys and girls the biggest show of the year. We cannot wait to see you. LET’S GO!!!”

Passes for the festival go on sale Friday, June 10 am CT with special packages and deals. Fans can visit the festival’s website for more details.“Rocklahoma has always been a celebration of rock. This being its 15th year will be no different,” said Mike DuCharme of AEG. “The biggest lineup Pryor has seen plus the best fans in rock will lead to a Labor Day Weekend to remember!” Last year’s lineup featured Rob Zombie, Anthrax and Slipknot. Previous performers include Halestorm, Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed, A Perfect Circle and Linkin Park.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson