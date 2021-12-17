Evanescence Share Powerful New Beatles Cover “Across The Universe”

Home News Anaya Bufkin December 17th, 2021 - 6:28 PM

Calling all fans of The Beatles and Evanescene to come together! According to Revolver.com, the rock band Evanescence has just covered The Beatles’ 1969 rock song “Across the Universe”.

Evanescence, the American rock band known for their hit songs “Bring Me to Life” and “My Immortal”, includes singer and pianist Amy Lee and guitarist Ben Moody.

Produced by Phil Spector, the graceful song was covered by Amy Lee’s poetic, heartfelt voice. The original “Across the Universe” mainly uses John Lennon’s vocals with Paul McCartney and George Harrison providing backup vocals.

“Across the Universe” could be called a spiritual song. It is a song about life’s struggles, but Lennon insists that “Nothing’s gonna change my world”. The added Hindu mantra “Jai guru deva, om”, which roughly translates to “Victory to God Divine”.

Amt Lee’s passionate singing brings out the true emotions of this song. It provides a sense of peace. It reminds listeners of a Disney soundtrack. Evanescence’s cover. In The Beatles’ version of “Across the Universe”, listeners can hear the soft, melodic background vocals of McCartney, Harrison, and Lennon, as well. The cadence is a bit faster, and the strumming of the guitar is front and center in the song. Amy Lee’s vocals and piano are the most apparent instruments in the Evanescence cover.

It appears that the band did the song justice. The band’s studio recording, officially released on December 17th, of the Lennon-McCartney masterpiece can be streamed on their YouTube page for anyone waiting to hear it.

For more news about Evanescence, visit mxdwn.com.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado