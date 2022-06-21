Evanescence’s Amy Lee Joins Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart On Cover Of Everly Brothers’ “Love Hurts”

Home News Skyy Rincon June 21st, 2022 - 5:38 PM

According to Revolver, Amy Lee of American rock band Evanescence has teamed up with Dave Stewart of British pop duo Eurythmics to cover Everly Brothers’ 1960 hit “Love Hurts.” The cover was debuted live at the Hey Doll Baby Festival on June 19.

In an Instagram post, Lee commented on their unique cover of the classic song, “SO, a bunch of legendary artists have come together and made tribute covers in honor of the incredible, timeless Everly Brothers. I’m very excited to announce that I’ve teamed up with the one and only Dave Stewart for a very special version of LOVE HURTS.”

Several other artists have also covered Everly Brothers in recent years including Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck and Danzig. Lee is also no stranger to covers, having released her rendition of The Beatles’ “Across The Universe”, Linkin Park’s “Heavy” featuring Lzzy Hale and Tenacious D’s “Kyle Quit The Band.” Evanescence has been quite active outside of covers. In March 2021, the band released a new song titled “Better Without You” and released their fifth studio album The Bitter Truth. In May 2021, they announced a fall 2021 co-headlining tour with Halestorm. In October 2021, announced their new graphic novel The Revolution of Cassandra. More recently they were included on the lineups for major music festivals including Rock Fest 2022 and Rocklahoma 2022 alongside fellow rockers Shinedown, Disturbed, Megadeth and Korn. Listen to the brand new cover featuring Dave Stewart below!

