Evanescence Reveal New Book The Revolution Of Cassandra

Evanescence has followed up the popularity of their first graphic novel in the Echoes from the Void series with a second installment, this time with the title The Revolution of Cassandra. The new book will use the song “Use My Voice” off of their 2021 album The Bitter Truth for inspiration . The idea for The Revolution of Cassandra originally came from Eric Howell, a video director who is friends with Amy Lee, the lead singer of Evanescence. Now the concept is being turned into the upcoming graphic novel. The plot is described by Howell and Lee as a woman standing up for her beliefs, truth and love in an increasingly toxic and cynical world. The writing of the book was done in conjunction with the writing of the song “Use My Voice” and Howell worked with Lee to incorporate the song and its message into the contents of the book.

Echoes from the Void is a collaborative effort between Evanescence and music book publisher Incendium. There will be 5 installments in the series. For each of the graphic novels in the series, the plot and themes of the novel will be based on an Evanescence song. For the first installment the book took inspiration from the songs “Better Without You” and “Wasted on You.”

Fans who want to purchase Echoes from the Void graphic novels can do so at incendium.online. It will cost $18.95 and will start shipping in December. The cover art of the book was drawn by Esau Escorza and Sebastian Cheng, and the artwork within the book was done collaboratively by a team of other noted comic book artists.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado