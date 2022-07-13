Evanescence’s Amy Lee Joins Lindsey Stirling On New Single “Love Goes On and On”

Home News Federico Cardenas July 13th, 2022 - 8:22 PM

The famed Evanescence vocalist Amy Lee has joined the violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling to create a new music video for their track “Love Goes On And On.” The track comes form Lindsey Stirling’s 2019 album Artemis, with the music video being released three years after the track.

The track kicks off gently with a sweet and slow violin melody that is eventually replicated by Amy Lee’s vocals. The melodic interactions between the melodies created by the violinist and the vocalist drive the sound of the track, supported by the foundation of powerful electronic drums to create an extremely powerful and beautiful sonic experience.

The music video, directed by Stephen Wayne Mallett and Lindsey Stirling, sees Sterling and Lee dancing and performing inside a cabin and throughout a forest. Sterling, who we see dressed in two different outfits in the video, likely representing different characters, is seen performing with a violin shaped like a crossbow. Smoke surrounds both of the artists, and a tree is seen slowly growing around the video goes on, eventually completely surrounding Amy Lee as she sings. Watch the new music video for “Love Goes On and On” via YouTube below.

“Love Goes On And On” is the second collaboration track of Sterling and Lee, following their 2017 song “Hi-Lo,” released as part of Evanescence’s album Synthesis. Evanescence has recently parted ways with their guitarist Jen Majura, replacing her with Tim McCord.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado