Arcade Fire Cover Wolf Parade’s Song “This Heart’s On Fire” During Osheaga Fest Set

Skyy Rincon August 1st, 2022 - 4:44 PM

Indie rock band Arcade Fire made their triumphant return to Canada this weekend with their headlining appearance at Montreal’s annual Osheaga Music Festival. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the performance marked their first Canadian show since 2018.

During the set, they covered Wolf Parade’s “This Heart’s On Fire” which is particularly fitting given that Dan Boeckner has been performing live with them since Will Butler’s departure earlier this year. The single is from Wolf Parade’s debut studio album Apologies To The Queen Mary which was released back in 2005.

The band’s performance in Montreal marked the kick off of their fall and winter 2022 WE tour which will see them play throughout the UK, Europe and North America. They are currently scheduled to perform through December 3 alongside Beck and Feist.

Boeckner has been playing with Arcade Fire since May when the band released their sixth studio album WE which has earned critical acclaim as well as fan approval. The record featured production from icon Nigel Godrich as well as a guest appearance from Peter Gabriel of Genesis.

This past year has been quite busy for Arcade Fire. The band played a benefit show for Ukraine in March, released a new single entitled “Lightning I,II” and covered “Give Peace A Chance” live with David Byrne. They also played a headline-worthy Coachella set, debuting their track “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid).”

The band’s Richard Reed Parry has also been involved in other projects including a collaborative new LP entitled Heart and Breath: Rhythm and Tone Fields with Susie Ibarra. He also announced The Sadies’ final album following Dallas Good’s passing in February.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna